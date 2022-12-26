ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.82.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

