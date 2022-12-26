Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Position Reduced by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 138.2% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,507,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 113.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,575,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth $11,741,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 275.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 825,890 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.76 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.41.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.