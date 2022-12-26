Spirit of America Management Corp NY Sells 2,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

