ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,969,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,426,000 after buying an additional 186,824 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,022,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,645,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,454,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,678,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,886,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,966,000 after buying an additional 668,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.31 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

