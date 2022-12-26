ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $240.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.09.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

