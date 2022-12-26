Advocate Group LLC Acquires 2,482 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,851 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

