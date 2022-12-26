Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,145 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.08% of Coinbase Global worth $11,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,884. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $524,918.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.75 per share, for a total transaction of $365,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,275,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 91,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,921,369 and have sold 274,182 shares valued at $12,223,433. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $281.99.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

