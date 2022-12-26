Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.4% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $95.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.67. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 38.45%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

