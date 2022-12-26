Rockland Trust Co. Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rockland Trust Co. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after buying an additional 881,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,275,000 after acquiring an additional 768,899 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $71.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.07. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.92.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

