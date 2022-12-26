Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,604,000 after acquiring an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $267.57 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.44. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

