Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $325.91.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

