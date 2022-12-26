234,009 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 234,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Warner Bros. Discovery accounts for 1.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $839,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,248,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $75,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,469,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,864,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

