Absher Wealth Management LLC Has $23.46 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 4.9% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 50,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 39.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $143.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.96. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

