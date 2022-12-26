Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $703.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $687.67 and a 200-day moving average of $654.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $929.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

