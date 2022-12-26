ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $34.60 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 2.2% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.25% of Jacobs Solutions worth $34,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 110,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,076,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J stock opened at $120.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

