Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Acquires 1,102 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 3.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.5 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.85.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

