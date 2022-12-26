Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after buying an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after purchasing an additional 326,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $42.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.97.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

