ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $30,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 184,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 403,418 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,587,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after acquiring an additional 101,558 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

