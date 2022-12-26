Physicians Financial Services Inc. Sells 139 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $483.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.13. The company has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $347.00 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

