Aquila Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,017 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Halliburton has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC raised their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

