Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M stock opened at $120.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

