Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dominion Energy accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

