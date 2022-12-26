NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 424.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.9 %

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA stock opened at $152.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $378.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

