Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 268 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,204 shares of company stock worth $43,099,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $160.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $186.70. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $264.36.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.13.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

