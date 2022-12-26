Sofi Wealth LLC Buys 71,513 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,051,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 6.4% of Sofi Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sofi Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $38,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day moving average is $39.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

