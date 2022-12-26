Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.0% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.5% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 45,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $3,192,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

TMO opened at $540.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $530.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.44.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $549,600.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

