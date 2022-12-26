Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.5% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 313.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 61,773 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.2% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

