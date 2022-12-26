Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.93.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $232.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 749.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.59 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

