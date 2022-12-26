Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 313.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 61,773 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.