Insight Folios Inc Acquires 86 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $221.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

