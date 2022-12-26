Kennicott Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

