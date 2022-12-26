International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $141.65 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.87. The company has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

