Insight Folios Inc Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $141.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale dropped their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.