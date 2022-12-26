Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,185,000 after purchasing an additional 149,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,958,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.50.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total value of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $310.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

