Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $905,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,251 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,692 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after buying an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,690,000 after buying an additional 709,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Brookfield Renewable Partners Dividend Announcement

NYSE:BEP opened at $25.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $41.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.