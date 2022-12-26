Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,226 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 3.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGP. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 229.7% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $82.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $73.71 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.