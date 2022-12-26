Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,057,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,308,000 after purchasing an additional 252,116 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $96.72 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $153.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day moving average of $114.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 439.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

