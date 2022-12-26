Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $641,000 Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY lowered its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.15% of City Office REIT worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in City Office REIT by 223.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIO. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $8.52 on Monday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.