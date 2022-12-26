Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) is Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s 10th Largest Position

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 2.4% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 3.1 %

MPC stock opened at $115.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $62.17 and a 12-month high of $127.62. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average is $102.12.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

