Spirit of America Management Corp NY Trims Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,373 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $216.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $752.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 26.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $274.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.09.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

