Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,332,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 174,916 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 92,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Comcast stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

