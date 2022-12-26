L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Lessened by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $533,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.7 %

LHX stock opened at $206.24 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.31 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

