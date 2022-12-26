Hayek Kallen Investment Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

