Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1,857.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,932 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,448 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after acquiring an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,115,941,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $170.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

