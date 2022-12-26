Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 355,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 56,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 188,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.17 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

