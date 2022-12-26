Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 588.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,767 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.18. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

