Absher Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Shell by 17.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.54) to GBX 2,987 ($36.29) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.23) to GBX 2,950 ($35.84) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.74) to GBX 2,922 ($35.50) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $57.78 on Monday. Shell plc has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $61.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.