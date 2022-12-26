L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 223 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.18.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.