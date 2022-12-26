L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 186,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 936,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.24 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

