Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.0% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ COST opened at $462.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $501.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

